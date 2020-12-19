Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) Stock Price Up 30%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELOX)’s stock price rose 30% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 8,340,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,705% from the average daily volume of 143,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

ELOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELOX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.