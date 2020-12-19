Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.38

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:SG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 26843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.
Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $396.20 million for the quarter.
About Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG)
Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. provides insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the following four segments: Global Property, Global A&H, Specialty & Casualty and Runoff & Other. The Global Property segment engages in underwriting business, which offers property insurance and reinsurance, property catastrophe excess reinsurance, and agriculture reinsurance.
