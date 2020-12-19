Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.38

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:SG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 26843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.

Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $396.20 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SG. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Sirius International Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sirius International Insurance Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 31,768 shares in the last quarter.

About Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG)

Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. provides insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the following four segments: Global Property, Global A&H, Specialty & Casualty and Runoff & Other. The Global Property segment engages in underwriting business, which offers property insurance and reinsurance, property catastrophe excess reinsurance, and agriculture reinsurance.

