DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.30

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 2190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered shares of DS Smith to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.95.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

