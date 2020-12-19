Seaport Global Securities Begins Coverage on Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.57.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average is $60.18. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $71.00.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $39,012.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 19,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,464 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 91.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 60.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

