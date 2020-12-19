Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.39.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.38. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.26, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $300.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at $49,914,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,398,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $720,123,000 after acquiring an additional 806,063 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,812,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,543,000 after acquiring an additional 590,232 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $8,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

