Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

NYSE:TLK opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLK. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 9.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 24,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 18.9% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 276,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads.

