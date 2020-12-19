Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GMED. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.06.
GMED stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average is $53.11.
In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 634,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,757,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Globus Medical
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.
