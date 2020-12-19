Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GMED. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.06.

GMED stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average is $53.11.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.71 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 634,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,757,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

