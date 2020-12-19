Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ciena were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth $7,170,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth $1,277,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 132.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 287.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 115,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 24.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.81.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $170,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $43,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,995 shares of company stock worth $1,429,986 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

