Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Exponent worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exponent by 123.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,831,000 after buying an additional 373,892 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Exponent by 43.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 372,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,852,000 after buying an additional 113,072 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Exponent by 292.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 143,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,367,000 after buying an additional 107,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exponent by 19.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,544,000 after buying an additional 100,853 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 5,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $395,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total value of $10,177,206.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,648,534.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,746 shares of company stock worth $15,233,621 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

EXPO stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $88.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

