D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 248.2% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

DHI opened at $73.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.08. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $81.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $34,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214 in the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.