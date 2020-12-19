Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.94 ($64.64).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €58.67 ($69.02) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €53.73 and a 200-day moving average price of €44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $62.77 billion and a PE ratio of 2,018.62. Daimler AG has a 1 year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1 year high of €59.79 ($70.34).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

