Equity Residential (EQR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on January 15th

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.

Equity Residential has raised its dividend payment by 12.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Equity Residential stock opened at $57.65 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.70.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.59.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

