Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WTRG. Barclays upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Essential Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.33.

WTRG opened at $45.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.2507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,556,565.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

