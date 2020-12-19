Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viveve Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of VIVE opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.52. Viveve Medical has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.27. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 564.50% and a negative net margin of 828.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viveve Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.36% of Viveve Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

