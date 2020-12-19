Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Sierra Oncology stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. Sierra Oncology has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $19.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $177.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.25. Research analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

