Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Zogenix in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. Zogenix’s revenue was up 354.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $311,100.00. Also, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $161,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,907,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,218 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Zogenix by 328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 708,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after buying an additional 542,954 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Zogenix by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 886,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,955,000 after buying an additional 371,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

