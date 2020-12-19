Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

JOUT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

JOUT opened at $104.50 on Wednesday. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $48.76 and a 12-month high of $105.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.87 and a 200-day moving average of $86.45.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.73. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.17%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,914 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $189,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $259,734.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,096.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,857 shares of company stock valued at $954,219 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 66.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.