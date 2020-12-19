Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster Sells 10,941 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 10,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $675,716.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,603,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,052,911.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RUN opened at $62.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,263.74 and a beta of 1.75. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $82.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,183,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,401,441,000 after purchasing an additional 998,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,996,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,414,000 after acquiring an additional 245,716 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,087,000 after acquiring an additional 932,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 12.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,944,000 after acquiring an additional 430,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 7.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,083,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after acquiring an additional 76,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

