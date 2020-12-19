James Ryans Sells 30,000 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Stock

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $792,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,434.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 140166 assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

