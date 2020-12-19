Insider Selling: Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) CFO Mark F. Labay sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at $660,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Everi stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Everi by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

