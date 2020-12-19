Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) SVP Robert C. Daigle Sells 3,315 Shares of Stock

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $520,455.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,614. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rogers stock opened at $152.59 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $159.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.00 and a 200-day moving average of $121.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.45. Rogers had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $201.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROG. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Rogers from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,434,000 after acquiring an additional 305,830 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 134.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,081,000 after acquiring an additional 156,715 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the third quarter worth $5,973,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,026,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Rogers by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55,106 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

