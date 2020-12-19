Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) COO Sells $615,371.62 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) COO David Sangster sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $615,371.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,486.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Sangster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, David Sangster sold 7,918 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $240,073.76.

Nutanix stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.95. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $37.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. Analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTNX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Nutanix from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 391,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,533,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,363,000 after buying an additional 82,817 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

