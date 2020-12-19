Touchstone Bankshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.28

Touchstone Bankshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSBA opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.68. Touchstone Bankshares has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

Get Touchstone Bankshares alerts:

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter.

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts, youth checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.