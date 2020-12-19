Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.65-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6-1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.Koppers also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.65-3.90 EPS.

Koppers stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $574.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.15. Koppers has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.35. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Koppers will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

In other news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $102,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

