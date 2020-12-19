ION (ION) Price Down 6% This Week

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. ION has a total market capitalization of $153,482.96 and $17.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ION has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00042127 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000828 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,491,610 coins and its circulating supply is 13,591,610 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

