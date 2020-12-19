Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.87.

PFE opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $209.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average is $36.79. Pfizer has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $91,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

