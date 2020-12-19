Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Kelly Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of KELYA opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $804.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the second quarter worth approximately $8,257,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 88,993.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 401,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 401,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 24.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after acquiring an additional 222,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kelly Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,831,000 after acquiring an additional 123,197 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the third quarter worth about $2,024,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.