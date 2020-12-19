Digiwage Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $21,709.85 and $5.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00110520 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00026105 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00011685 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001599 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

