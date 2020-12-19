Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut Matthews International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Matthews International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $28.14 on Friday. Matthews International has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $40.36. The firm has a market cap of $894.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $399.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Matthews International by 723.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the third quarter worth about $220,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

