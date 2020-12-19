Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target to $1,200.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $824.77.

MTD opened at $1,134.83 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $1,228.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,127.94 and a 200 day moving average of $969.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,552.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 27.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $1,156,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

