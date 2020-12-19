Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OXFD. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oxford Immunotec Global from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ OXFD opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $458.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $17.91.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXFD. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,639,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 30.0% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,887,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after purchasing an additional 436,087 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 7.0% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,733,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after purchasing an additional 113,160 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 447.3% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 690,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 683,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after buying an additional 21,480 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

