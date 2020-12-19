Virtu Financial LLC Invests $309,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 332,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,256,000 after acquiring an additional 269,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,470,000 after purchasing an additional 228,120 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 213,457 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,664,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 228,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,754,000 after acquiring an additional 141,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $529.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $478.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.81. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $535.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total transaction of $7,252,525.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,887 shares of company stock valued at $68,176,174. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

