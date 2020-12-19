Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chimerix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

CMRX stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $326.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.01.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the second quarter worth about $6,526,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 799,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 117,400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Chimerix by 3,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 487,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 474,809 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Chimerix during the second quarter worth about $1,034,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

