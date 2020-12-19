Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

NYSE:MTA opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.21 and a quick ratio of 9.21. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $12.36.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative net margin of 162.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metalla Royalty & Streaming will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 83.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Natixis bought a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 891,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after buying an additional 80,561 shares during the period. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

