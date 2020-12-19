Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) Given a €10.80 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a €10.80 ($12.71) price target on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ENEL. UBS Group set a €9.85 ($11.59) price objective on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) price objective on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €9.05 ($10.64).

Enel SpA has a 1 year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 1 year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

