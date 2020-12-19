Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of FRGI stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $309.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.19.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.10 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. Analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 46.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 190.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 13,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.