Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.33.
Shares of FRGI stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $309.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.19.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 46.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 190.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 13,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
