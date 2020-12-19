Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Research Coverage Started at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.89 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KOS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.50.

NYSE:KOS opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.75.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $224.79 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 111.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

