Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) CEO Sells $2,059,000.00 in Stock

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,854,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.03. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.53 and a 52-week high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -641.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.65 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENV shares. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,917,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,639,000 after purchasing an additional 91,710 shares in the last quarter. Advent International Corp MA lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,513,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,793,000 after buying an additional 677,399 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,115,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,100,000 after buying an additional 280,021 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 7.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,108,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,498,000 after buying an additional 76,826 shares during the period. Finally, Advent Interntional Corp MA increased its position in Envestnet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advent Interntional Corp MA now owns 836,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,497,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

