Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $256.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $234.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $218.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.65. Microsoft has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 60,904 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,395,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% during the second quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

