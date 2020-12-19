Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Sells $1,269,127.56 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Cheryl Pegus sold 22,732 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,269,127.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phreesia stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.32 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 187.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 731.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

