Steve Oblak Sells 3,399 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.62, for a total value of $906,241.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,125,235.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Steve Oblak sold 839 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $251,909.75.

On Friday, October 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,323 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $396,913.23.

On Monday, October 12th, Steve Oblak sold 14,385 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.57, for a total transaction of $4,294,929.45.

W stock opened at $276.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.65, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on W. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,734,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1,810.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

