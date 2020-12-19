Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,855 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 45,695 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $9,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TCF Financial by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in TCF Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in TCF Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 167,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in TCF Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. TCF Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCF. Raymond James downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.83 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.74.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

