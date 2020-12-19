Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.26

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.26 and last traded at $76.79, with a volume of 7223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.84.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 9,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $661,523.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,603.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $115,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,504 shares of company stock worth $4,344,399 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

