Morgan Stanley Raises State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $101.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of State Street from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.25.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $70.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.80. State Street has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that State Street will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in State Street by 74.2% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its position in State Street by 46.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in State Street by 131.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in State Street during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 30.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

