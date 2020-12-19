Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 12,171 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,171 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 147.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 28,967 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 18.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $36,723,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 29.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on H. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett raised Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $48,270.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $357,867.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $228,636.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,489 shares in the company, valued at $254,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,909 shares of company stock worth $2,615,476. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:H opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.54. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $94.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average is $57.97.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

