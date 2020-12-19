EDC Blockchain (EDC) Trading Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, DDEX, P2PB2B and LocalTrade. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $3.08 million and $454,198.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,133.15 or 1.00145995 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00023322 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007830 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00019330 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00063344 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000275 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bit-Z, LocalTrade, DigiFinex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EDCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.