Uquid Coin Market Cap Reaches $33.44 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $3.34 or 0.00014476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Exrates, IDEX and CoinExchange. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $33.44 million and approximately $6.05 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00060339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.45 or 0.00408870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 207.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00027651 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, Exrates, IDEX, IDAX, CoinExchange and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

