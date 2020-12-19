Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FNF has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

FNF opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $49.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.30.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $1,969,334.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 46,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $1,520,810.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 315,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,272,941.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 463,867 shares of company stock worth $15,123,859. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNF. Burney Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 36.0% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,424,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

