Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.70.
Ferrari stock opened at $225.73 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $127.73 and a 52-week high of $226.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.97 and a 200-day moving average of $188.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.50, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
