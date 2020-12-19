Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.70.

Ferrari stock opened at $225.73 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $127.73 and a 52-week high of $226.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.97 and a 200-day moving average of $188.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.50, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

