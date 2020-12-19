Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) announced a dividend on Friday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

Alexander & Baldwin has increased its dividend payment by 176.0% over the last three years.

NYSE ALEX opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 816.50 and a beta of 1.39. Alexander & Baldwin has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.94.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%. Research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

In related news, insider Nelson N. S. Chun sold 31,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $497,526.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

